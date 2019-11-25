Ever Banega seals win for Sevilla at Real Valladolid

Ever Banega’s first-half penalty proved enough to seal Sevilla a 1-0 win at Real Valladolid on Sunday as Julen Lopetegui’s men jumped to third in the La Liga table.

Sevilla is unbeaten in six league matches since a 4-0 thrashing at Barcelona last month and trails the reigning champion and Real Madrid by only one point, although it has played a game more.

A tight encounter was settled by the only goal in the 13th minute, as Javi Moyano brought down former Manchester City winger Nolito and Argentinian international Banega dispatched the resulting spot-kick.

Lucas Ocampos of Sevilla was sent off late on after receiving a second yellow card for time wasting, but the visitors held on to continue their excellent start to the season under former Spain and Real Madrid coach Lopetegui.

The results:Premier League: Sheffield United 3 (Fleck 19, Mousset 52, McBurnie 90) drew with Manchester United 3 (Williams 72, Greenwood 77, Rashford 79).

Serie A: Sampdoria 2 (Gabbiadini 45+6, Ramirez 75-pen) bt Udinese 1 (Nestorovski 29); Lecce v Cagliari — postponed because of rain; Verona 1 (Di Carmine 66) bt Fiorentina 0; Roma 3 (Smalling 49, Mancini 57, Dzeko 67) bt Brescia 0; Sassuolo 1 (Caputo 45) lost to Lazio 2 (Immobile 34, F. Caicedo 90+1).

La Liga: Eibar 0 lost to Alaves 2 (Joselu 85, 90+1); Villarreal 1 (Chukwueze 59) lost to Celta Vigo 3 (Sisto 54, Aspas 79, 90+4); Real Vallodolid 0 lost to Sevilla 1 (Banega 13-pen); Espanyol 1 (Wu 45) drew with Getafe 1 (Mata 3); Osasuna 1 (Avila 76) lost to Athletic Bilbao 2 (Williams 21, Kodro 79).

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim 1 (Kramaric 83) lost to Mainz 5 (Oeztunali 33, Kaderabek 52-og, Kunde 63, 90+2, Boetius 90); Augsburg 4 (Max 17, Cordova 26, Hahn 52, Niederlechner 79) bt Hertha Berlin 0.