Europa League: Manchester United, Arsenal advance to last-32

Teenager Mason Greenwood again grabbed his chances for Manchester United, scoring twice in a 4-0 thrashing of AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

Earlier Arsenal came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Standard Liege and also make sure of a place in the last 32 as Group F winners.

With Wolves also advancing, English clubs ended with a full house in Europe with the three Europa League entries following the Premier League’s four Champions League teams into the knockout rounds.

Spanish clubs also completed a full set when Getafe joined already-qualified Sevilla and Espanyol by scoring three times in the last 14 minutes to beat Krasnodar 3-0 in a showdown for second place in Group C.

Borussia Moenchengladbach and Lazio made surprising exits.

At Old Trafford, in a battle for top spot in Group L, Alkmaar matched a youthful United side until the 53rd minute when veteran Ashley Young smashed the home team ahead.

Greenwood pounced on a loose ball to snap the second into the corner of the net. After Greenwood was fouled, Juan Mata converted a penalty.

Then the Spaniard set up Greenwood for another crisp low left-footer inside the post.

“Mason’s a different class as a finisher,” said United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“If there’s anything around the box you expect him to get a shot off and on target, he’s good at creating space for himself and right-foot, left-foot it doesn’t matter.” Alexandre Lacazette and Bukayo Saka were on target in the space of three second-half minutes as Arsenal survived a scare to win its group.

Eintracht Frankfurt were poised to knock them off top spot when the Germans led Guimaraes 2-1.

However, the Portuguese side, already eliminated, scored twice in the last five minutes to claim a 3-2 win.

“Saka was amazing, he’s a tremendous talent,” said Arsenal caretaker coach Freddie Ljungberg.

Liege took the lead just after half-time when a speculative Samuel Bastien shot took a huge deflection.

The goal meant Arsenal had failed to keep a clean sheet in its last 13 matches in all competitions.

It got worse after 69 minutes when Selim Amallah made it 2-0 off another deflection as Liege looked for the unlikely scoreline of 5-0 which would put it through and Arsenal out.

However, Lacazette calmed Arsenal nerves after 78 minutes when he headed in a cross from Saka.

Three minutes later, the impressive Saka levelled with a fine finish from the edge of the box.

On a night of late drama, Gladbach conceded in the 91st minute to lose 2-1 to Istanbul Basaksehir and drop from first to third in Group J and out of the competition.

Marcus Thuram had given the Germans a 33rd minute lead. Irfan Can Kahveci replied before half time and Enzo Crivelli hit the late winner after a goalmouth scramble.

Basaksehir topped the pool. Roma, held 2-2 at home to Austrians Wolfsberg, was second.

In a straight shootout for second in Group H in Razgrad, Bulgaria, substitute Nikolay Signevich scored five minutes into added time to give Ferencvaros a 1-1 draw with Ludogorets.

The Hungarians finished one point ahead of Ludogorets in second place behind Espanyol.

Celtic, fresh from winning the Scottish League Cup last weekend and already assured of making the last 32, lost 2-0 at Cluj which went through as Group E runner-up behind the Scots.

Lazio, third in Serie A, was knocked out after a 2-0 loss at Rennes in the same group.

Rangers got the draw they needed with a 1-1 home draw against Young Boys of Berne in Group G.

Alfredo Morelos gave the home team the lead but in the 89th minute Borna Boric put into his own goal to deprive the Glaswegians of first place in Group G.

That went to Porto which beat Feyenoord 3-2 in a game in which all the goals game in the first 33 minutes.

The results: Group A: APOEL 1 (Savic 61) bt Sevilla 0; Qarabag 1 (Gueye 90) drew with Dudelange 1 (Bougrine 63).

Group B: FC Copenhagen 0 lost to Malmo 1 (Papagiannopoulos 77-og); Dynamo Kiev 1 (Tsygankov 90+4) drew with Lugano 1 (Aratore 45).

Group C: FC Basel 2 (Widmer 22, Stocker 72) bt Trabzonspor 0; Getafe 3 (Cabrera 76, Molina 78, Kenedy 86) bt Krasnodar 0.

Group D: LASK Linz 3 (Trauner 23, Klauss 38-pen, Raguz 90+3) bt Sporting Lisbon 0; PSV Eindhoven 1 (Ihattaren 63) drew with Rosenborg 1 (Helland 22).

Group E: CFR Cluj 2 (Burca 49, Djokovic 70) bt Celtic 0; Rennes 2 (Gnagnon 31, 87) bt Lazio 0,

Group F: Standard Liege 2 (Bastien 47, Amallah 69) drew with Arsenal 2 (Lacazette 78, Saka 81); Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Da Costa 31, Kamada 38) lost to Vitoria Guimaraes 3 (Rochinha 8, Al Musrati 85, Edwards 87).

Group G: Rangers 1 (Morelos 30) drew with Young Boys 1 (Barisic 89-og); Porto 3 (Luis Diaz 14, Malacia 16-og, Soares 34) bt Feyenoord 2 (Botteghin 19 Larsson 22).

Group H: Espanyol 0 lost to CSKA Moscow 1 (Vlasic 84); Ludogorets 1 (Lukoki 24) drew with Ferencvaros 1 (Signevich 90+5).

Group I: Wolfsburg 1 (Paulo Otavio 52) bt Saint-Etienne 0; Gent 2 (Depoitre 7, 16) bt Olexandriya 1 (Miroshnichenko 54).

Group J: Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Thuram 33) lost to Istanbul Basaksehir 2 (Kahveci 44, Crivelli 90+1); Roma 2 (Perotti 7-pen, Dzeko 19) drew with Wolfsberg (AUT) 2 (Florenzi 10-og, Weissman 64).

Group K: Wolves 4 (Diogo Jota 58, 63, 69 Dendoncker 67) bt Besiktas 0; Slovan Bratislava 2 (Sporar 42, Rharsalla 70) lost to Braga 4 (Rui Fonte 44 Francisco 72 Bozhikov 75-og, Paulinho 90+3).Group L: Manchester United 4 (Young 53, Greenwood 58, 64, Mata 62-pen) bt AZ Alkmaar 0; Partizan Belgrade 4 (Soumah 4, Sadiq 22, 76, Asano 26) bt Astana 1 (Rotariu 79).