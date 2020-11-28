Football

Euro Leagues | Liverpool frustrated by VAR

Cool finish: Brighton’s Pascal Gross scores the equaliser against Liverpool.  

A stoppage time penalty from Pascal Gross left Liverpool frustrated as it was forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Brighton on Saturday after a Diogo Jota goal looked to have secured a win for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Gross drilled home his spot kick after a pitchside monitor review saw Andy Robertson punished for kicking the foot of Danny Welbeck. Liverpool had earlier seen two goals ruled out by VAR.

Inter Milan continued its roller-coaster season by scoring twice in the first 15 minutes on way to a convincing 3-0 win at previously unbeaten Sassuolo in Serie A on Saturday.

The win moved Inter into second place with 18 points, ahead of Sassuolo on goal difference and two behind leader AC Milan.

The results: Premier League: Brighton 1 (Gross 90-pen) drew with Liverpool 1 (Jota 60).

LaLiga: Elche 1 (Boye 38) drew with Cadiz 1 (Gimenez 55).

Serie A: Sassuolo 0 lost to Inter Milan 3 (Sanchez 4, Chiriches 14-og, Gagliardini 60).

Bundesliga: Augsburg 1 (Vargas 80) drew with Freiburg 1 (Grifo 64); Dortmund 1 (Thorgan Hazard 74) lost to Cologne 2 (Skhiri 9, 60); Leipzig 2 (Angelino 29, Nkunu 47) bt Arminia 1 (Klos 75); Stuttgart 1 (Coulibaly 20) lost to Bayern Munich 3 (Coman 38, Lewandowski 45+1, Costa 87); Union Berlin 3 (Andrich 2, Kruse 6-pen, 82) drew with Eintracht Frankfurt 3 (Andre Silva 27, 36, Dost 79).

On Friday: Premier League: Crystal Palace 0 lost to Newcastle 2 (Wilson 88, Joelinton 89).

LaLiga: Real Valladolid 1 (Marcos Andre 57) drew with Levante 1 (Campana 83-pen).

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg 5 (Baku 22, Brooks 25, Weghorst 37, 76, Bialek 90+5) bt Werder Bremen 3 (Bittencourtn 13, Mohwald 35, Brooks 47-og).

