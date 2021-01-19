Euro leagues | Arsenal eases to victory

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice as Arsenal defeated Newcastle United 3-0 in the Premier League on Monday, condemning Steve Bruce’s side to a ninth game without a win in all competitions.
After a dreadful start to the season, Mikel Arteta’s side is now up to 10th place in the league and it never looked in danger against a Newcastle side that looks demoralised.
Arsenal has now kept a clean sheet in five straight games in all competitions.
AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice on his first Serie A start since returning from injury, helping his side to a 2-0 win at Cagliari on Monday as the league leader moved three points clear at the top of the standings.
Milan is on 43 points, three ahead of city rival Inter Milan, and 10 clear of champion Juventus in fifth.
The results: Premier League: Arsenal 3 (Aubameyang 50, 77, Saka 60) bt Newcastle 0.
Serie A: Cagliari 0 lost to AC Milan 2 (Ibrahimovic 7-pen, 52).
