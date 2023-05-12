HamberMenu
Erling Haaland, Sam Kerr win Football Writers' Association awards

Haaland has scored 51 goals in all competitions, while Kerr has scored 26 goals in 34 club appearances this season at Chelsea

May 12, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - New Delhi

AP
A file photo of Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland celebrating scoring a goal. Erling Haaland was voted “Footballer of the Year” in England for his prolific debut season with Manchester City.

Erling Haaland was voted “Footballer of the Year” in England for his prolific debut season with Manchester City, and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr became the first back-to-back winner of the women's award on Friday.

The Football Writers' Association said Haaland took 82% of the vote, ahead of Arsenal teammates Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

The 22-year-old Norway international has scored 51 goals in all competitions to help put City in contention for titles in the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. He set a record for most goals (35) in a Premier League season.

A file photo of Chelsea’s Sam Kerr celebrating scoring a goal. The 29-year-old Australia international has scored 26 goals in 34 club appearances this season at Chelsea, which faces Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Sunday. The team also reached the Champions League semifinals, losing to Barcelona.

Kerr beat out Aston Villa forward Rachel Daly and Chelsea teammate Lauren James for her second straight FWA award.

The 29-year-old Australia international has scored 26 goals in 34 club appearances this season at Chelsea, which faces Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Sunday. The team also reached the Champions League semifinals, losing to Barcelona.

The women's award was introduced in 2018.

The awards are set to be presented at an FWA dinner event in London on May 25. (AP) PDS PDS

