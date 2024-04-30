GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

English Premier League teams close in on spending cap agreement from 2025-26 season

Manchester United and Manchester City were among the clubs against the spending cap

April 30, 2024 11:05 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - LONDON

AP
Representational image of the English Premier League trophy. A spending cap could be introduced for EPL teams to increase the competitiveness of the league.

Representational image of the English Premier League trophy. A spending cap could be introduced for EPL teams to increase the competitiveness of the league. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The English Premier League has taken another step toward introducing a spending cap. At a shareholders’ meeting in London on Monday, the top-flight teams voted to progress to the final stage of a legal and economic analysis of the “anchoring” principle.

That system would limit — or anchor — the spending by all clubs to a multiple of the combined prize money and cash from TV rights earned by the last-placed team in the league. As a consequence, it would reduce the potential spending power of the clubs with the biggest revenues and richest owners, helping to increase the competitiveness of the league.

Clubs might get the opportunity to vote at the league’s annual general meeting in June on whether to adopt the spending cap, depending on the progress made in finalising a proposal. There was no official announcement by the Premier League on the matter.

It was widely reported in the British media that Manchester United and Manchester City were among the clubs against a spending cap.

The anchoring principle, if approved, would be part of new financial rules which are set to replace the existing profitability and sustainability regulations from the 2025-26 season.

The current rules, which allow clubs to lose a maximum of £105 million ($133 million) over a three-year period or face sanctions, have been breached by Everton and Nottingham Forest this season. Those two clubs received points deductions as a punishment.

Related Topics

soccer

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.