Daily Quiz | On FIFA World Cup 2022 trivia
A quiz based on facts and trivia from the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

December 22, 2022 10:31 am | Updated 10:31 am IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On FIFA World Cup 2022 trivia
Referee Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to officiate a men’s World Cup match when Germany played Costa Rica on December 1.
1 / 10 | Name the Spanish teenager who, at 18 years and 110 days, became the youngest player to score (against Costa Rica) at the World Cup since Pelé for Brazil against Sweden in the 1958 final (17y 249d).

Answer : Gavi
