Daily Quiz | On FIFA World Cup 2022 trivia

1 / 10 | Name the Spanish teenager who, at 18 years and 110 days, became the youngest player to score (against Costa Rica) at the World Cup since Pelé for Brazil against Sweden in the 1958 final (17y 249d). Answer : Gavi

2 / 10 | Apart from the glory of being the World champion for the third time, how much did Argentina get as prize money for its triumph? Answer : $42 million

3 / 10 | Who became the first player to score in five different editions of the World Cup (2006 to 2022) by finding the net against Ghana? Answer : Cristiano Ronaldo

4 / 10 | Which team earned the dubious distinction of being eliminated from the quarterfinal stages of the World Cup for the seventh time, more than any other side in the history of the competition? Answer : England

5 / 10 | Croatia winning against Morocco meant that European sides have won the last 11 third-place play-off matches at the World Cup. Which team finished third in 1978? Answer : Brazil

6 / 10 | Who did Kylian Mbappe emulate by scoring a hat-trick in the summit clash? Answer : Geoff Hurst (1966)

7 / 10 | By making his 26th appearance in a World Cup match while playing in the final, Messi became the record holder for most games played at the mega event overtaking which World Cup-winning captain? Answer : Germany's Lothar Matthaus

8 / 10 | Excluding extra time, which match was played over 117 minutes and 16 seconds, the longest game in World Cup history? Answer : Iran versus England

9 / 10 | Who completes the list: Vittorio Pozzo (1934, 1938), Carlos Bilardo (1986, 1990), Franz Beckenbauer (1986, 1990)? Answer : France Didier Deschamps, the fourth manager to lead a team at back-to-back World Cup Final.