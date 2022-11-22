Daily Quiz | On FIFA

1 / 5 | After ace midfielder Andres Iniesta scored the winning goal in the 117th minute against The Netherlands and helped Spain win its first and only World Cup, who did he dedicate it to? And how?

Answer : Dani Jarque. Iniesta took his shirt off after scoring the goal revealing the message "Dani Jarque siempre con nosotros" (Dani Jarque is always with us)

2 / 5 | The 1958 World Cup in Sweden, marked the arrival of football superstar Pele (then only 17 years old) and Brazil's first triumph in the World Cup finals. But this World Cup also featured the most goals scored by a single player in one edition. Name the player and his country.

Answer : Just Fontaine, France

3 / 5 | This midfielder played for Bayern Munich the most among other clubs and is also a Ballon D'Or winner. He also holds the record for featuring in the greatest number of World Cup games — 25. Name him.

Answer : Lothar Matthaus

4 / 5 | While Pele has won the most World Cups as an individual (representing Brazil in 1958, 1962 and 1970), this Brazilian footballer appeared in three finals of the World Cup (and won two), the most ever. He is also the most internationally capped Brazilian player of all time. Name him.

Answer : Cafu