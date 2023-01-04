HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Pele
Premium

Pele, arguably the greatest footballer, passed away recently. A quiz on the Brazilian sporting icon.

January 04, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On Pele
Brazil’s Pele celebrates a goal
1 / 7 | After which American genius was Pele named and what was his full name?

Answer : Thomas Alva Edison and Edson Arantes do Nascimento.
