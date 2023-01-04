Daily Quiz | On Pele

1 / 7 | After which American genius was Pele named and what was his full name? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Thomas Alva Edison and Edson Arantes do Nascimento. SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | Pele is the only player to win the World Cup thrice. In which years? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 1958, 1962, and 1970. SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | Until 1974, Pele played professionally for only one team that was nicknamed ‘The Fish’. Name this famous Brazilian club. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Santos Futebol Clube (Santos) SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | Pele showcased his skills in India in 1977 by playing against Mohun Bagan. Which American club did he represent? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : New York Cosmos SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | Pele was also known as ‘Perola Negra’ (Black Pearl). In which Hindi comedy classic does this nickname figure as a question that Utpal Dutt is asking Amol Palekar? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Gol Maal SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | Why is 19th November 1969 an important date in Pele’s career? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : He scored his 1000th goal at first-class level SHOW ANSWER