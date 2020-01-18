Cuadrat questions quality of refereeing

Bengaluru FC (BFC) chief coach, Carles Cuadrat, criticised his players for the mistakes at the back against Mumbai City FC (MCFC). Gurpeeet Singh and Harmanjot Khabra were at fault, resulting in two ‘gift goals’ in favour of the home team at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The defeat did not change the league placing for the second-placed visitor, which had a goal by Sunil Chhetri disallowed for off-side.

The Spaniard, prowling on the sidelines near the BFC bench, called for foreign referees in the Indian Super League (ISL) to ensure better decision-making.

Referee R. Shrikrishna had blown the whistle for off-side after seeing the linesman raise the flag, just before Chhetri twisted into position on the line near the left post for a shot high into the net from a difficult angle. Later in the game, the striker was shown the yellow card for dissent.

On BFC’s third loss in 13 games and the second in a row to MCFC this season, Cuadrat noted: “We made a few mistakes, but sometimes this happens in football. As I said before the game against Mumbai City, if you concede, it becomes very difficult because they are very good defensively and they try to go for the counter-attack.”

The coach added: “We gave them two presents, so congratulations to Mumbai (City) to receive so many presents. The referee was making a nice present (to MCFC) by not giving the goal to Sunil (Chhetri). I don’t understand... if I am in a winger position and can see it, this linesman cannot see that.”

BFC would have drawn level 1-1 had the goal stayed.

Cuadrat pointed out: “They don’t know the game. I am sorry (to state that). This week we have been in meetings, talking about what can everybody do to improve football in India. We have to bring foreign referees.”

Defensive blunder

His team went on to commit another defensive blunder, leading to the home team doubling the lead through Amine Chermiti. Modou Sougou headed in the first goal.

Responding to the success MCFC, coached by Jorge Costa, is having against the ISL champion, the Spaniard was blunt. “I don’t really think it was a very good game of football (for BFC), there was a lot of tension. Mumbai knew what they need to do. We had a plan too but after 1-0, it changed. Mumbai have a plan and it is working for them.”

He signed off on a humorous note: “I have been trying to change things in every game against Mumbai, to get the points but it is not happening. I will tell my defenders to try to reach the play-offs (from here) and try not to find Mumbai City in the play-offs.”

Costa’s side is now fifth with five wins in 13 games and within range of a place among the top-four.