Chhetri breaks Goan hearts

A clinical brace from Sunil Chhetri propelled Bengaluru FC to a tense 2-1 win over FC Goa at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Friday. The fixture lived up to all the hype, with the teams producing a lively, engrossing affair.
Chhetri broke the deadlock in the 59th minute, but the advantage was quickly wiped out by Hugo Boumous. Chhetri, though, delivered yet another reminder of his immeasurable worth. Six minutes from time, the 35-year-old expertly finished off a breakaway.
The result: BFC 2 (Chhetri 59, 84) bt FC Goa 1 (Boumous 61).
