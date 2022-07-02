Chennaiyin FC signs Ghanaian Karikari

Sports Reporter July 02, 2022 16:47 IST

Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC on Saturday announced it had signed forward Kwame Karikari ahead of the upcoming season. The Ghanaian footballer is joining CFC following an impressive outing in the Thai League for Nakhonratchasima Mazda.

He scored 13 goals in 29 league matches for the Thai club last season. Karikari was also the joint second-highest scorer for Mazda in the Thai FA cup with four strikes in six games.

Karikari brings great experience to Chennaiyin’s attack, having played 261 games in his 11-year professional career, with 84 goals and 13 assists to his name. The striker has plied his trade for 12 clubs in eight top-tier leagues across the world.