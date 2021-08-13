Chennaiyin FC signs Davinder

The 25-year-old Indian international will be eager to get back on the field after missing the last three editions of the ISL due to a knee injury.

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion, Chennaiyin FC (CFC), has signed defender Davinder Singh on a one-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.

“With CFC’s rich history in the Indian Super League, it is a tremendous honour for me to become a part of this club. The passion of the fans and the club’s family-led ethos made it a very easy decision for me to sign," he said. "I am even more determined to bring success back to CFC and my ambition is to make my way back to representing the Indian national team again. I believe this will happen,” the Patiala-born footballer said.