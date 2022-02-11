Chennaiyin and Bandovic part ways

Chennaiyin FC and Bozidar Bandovic have mutually parted ways following its 5-0 defeat to FC Goa in the Hero Indian Super League in Goa on Wednesday. Syed Sabir Pasha, the club's assistant coach will be the interim coach.

Bandovic was in-charge of the first team for 16 matches — winning five, drawing four and losing seven. Chennaiyin is placed eighth on the table with 19 points.

“Over the years, we’ve lost and won. But as a club, losing like this is something we cannot stand by and watch. And for now, we have full confidence in Sabir to see the season through,” co-owner Vita Dani said in a statement.