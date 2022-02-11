Football

Chennaiyin and Bandovic part ways

Bozidar Bandovic. File  

Chennaiyin FC and Bozidar Bandovic have mutually parted ways following its 5-0 defeat to FC Goa in the Hero Indian Super League in Goa on Wednesday. Syed Sabir Pasha, the club's assistant coach will be the interim coach.

Bandovic was in-charge of the first team for 16 matches — winning five, drawing four and losing seven. Chennaiyin is placed eighth on the table with 19 points.

“Over the years, we’ve lost and won. But as a club, losing like this is something we cannot stand by and watch. And for now, we have full confidence in Sabir to see the season through,” co-owner Vita Dani said in a statement.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2022 11:06:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/chennaiyin-and-bandovic-part-ways/article38414970.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY