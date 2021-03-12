Chennai City drubs Indian Arrows

Chennai City FC came up with an aggressive display to outplay Indian Arrows 5-0 in a Group B (relegation leg) match of the I-League at the Kalyani Stadium on Thursday.
Vineeth Kumar scored twice while S. Rajesh, Jockson Dhas and Mohamed Iqbal found the target once each to secure the big win for Chennai City. It has 12 points from as many matches and keeps its relegation fears at bay.
Earlier, Lalliansanga’s goal in the 46th minute saw Aizawl FC down NEROCA FC by a solitary goal at the Kishore Bharati Stadium. Aizawl FC has 18 points from 11 matches and became the first team from the group to secure immunity from relegation.
The results (relegation leg): NEROCA 0 lost to Aizawl 1 (Lalliansaga 46).
Indian Arrows 0 lost to Chennai City 5 (S. Rajesh 36, Vineeth Kumar 49, 90+5, Jockson Dhas 59, Mohamed Iqbal 86).
