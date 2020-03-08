Chelsea crushes Everton

Chelsea powered to its biggest Premier League win of the season and cemented its place in the top four as Mason Mount and Pedro inspired a 4-0 demolition of Everton on Sunday.

Frank Lampard’s side won for just the second time in seven league games thanks to goals from Mount, Pedro, Willian and Olivier Giroud in a masterful display at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea, in fourth place, is five points clear of fifth-placed Wolves and with nine matches to play is in pole position to qualify for the Champions League.

Suspension call

Struggling SPAL gave its slim Serie A survival hopes a boost with a 1-0 win at Parma in a match that kicked off over an hour late following the Italian sports minister’s call for top flight matches to be suspended due to coronavirus.

Andrea Petagna’s 71st-minute penalty decided a contest that was overshadowed by minister Vincenzo Spadafora’s Facebook post just minutes before the match was due to kick off, insisting that the season be put on hold.

The results: Premier League: Chelsea 4 (Mount 14, Pedro 21, Willian 51, Giroud 54) bt Everton 0.

La Liga: Osasuna 1 (Torres 51-pen) bt Espanyol 0; Real Valladolid 1 (Ramirez 76) lost to Athletic Bilbao 4 (Lopez 4, Garcia 24, Williams 87, Cordoba 90+3).

Serie A: Parma 0 lost to SPAL 1 (Petanga 72-pen); AC Milan 1 (Ibrahomivic 77) lost to Genoa 2 (Pandev 7, Cassata 41); Sampdoria 2 (Quagliarella 77, 86-pen) bt Verona 1 (Audero 32-og).

Saturday: Premier League: Burnley 1 (Wood 13) drew with Tottenham 1 (Alli 50-pen); Arsenal 1 (Lacazette 78) bt West Ham 0; Crystal Palace 1 (Ayew 28) bt Watford 0; Sheffield United 1 (Sharp 36) bt Norwich 0; Southampton 0 lost to Newcastle 1 (Saint-Maximin 79); Wolves 0 drew with Brighton 0.

La Liga: Barcelona 1 (Messi 81-pen) bt Real Sociedad 0; Eibar 1 (Bigas 90+2) lost to Mallorca 2 (Dani Rodriguez 42, Kubo 78); Atletico Madrid 2 (Morata 32-pen, Felix 36) drew with Sevilla 2 (L. de Jong 19, Ocampos 43-pen).

Bundesliga: Borussia M’bach 1 (Stindl 50) lost to Borussia Dortmund 2 (Hazard 8, Hakimi 71); Bayer Leverkusen 4 (Havertz 4, Bellarabi 14, Paulinho 49, 55) bt Eintracht Frankfurt 0; VfL Wolfsburg 0 drew with RB Leipzig 0; Hertha Berlin 2 (Stark 41, Cunha 60) drew with Werder Bremen 2 (Sargent 3, Klaassen 6); Freiburg 3 (Sallai 34, Gunter 55, Koch 82) bt Union Berlin 1 (Andersson 61); Schalke 1 (McKennie 20) drew with Hoffenheim 1 (Baumgartner 69).