Chelsea defeats Newcastle, unbeaten in nine games in all competitions

Blues post third straight league win

Chelsea scored a convincing 2-0 win at Newcastle, to remain unbeaten in nine games in all competitions, on Saturday.

Frank Lampard’s side, which hasn’t lost in its last six league matches, got full points through Federico Fernandez’s first half own goal and Tammy Abraham’s strike after the interval.

With five clean-sheets in the last six matches in all competitions, Chelsea’s third successive league victory was the perfect way to start a hectic period leading up to Christmas.

Chelsea made a strong start and was rewarded in the 10th minute when a short corner caught Newcastle flat-footed. Mason Mount whipped in a low cross and Fernandez turned it into his own net under pressure from Chilwell at the far post.

Chelsea put the result beyond doubt in the 65th minute when Timo Werner accelerated away from the Newcastle defence and slipped a pass to Abraham, who guided his shot past Darlow and in off the post.

The results: Premier League: Newcastle 0 lost to Chelsea 2 (Fernandez 10-og, Abraham 65).

LaLiga: Osasuna 1 (Garcia 69) Huesca 1 (Sandro 5).