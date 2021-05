Havertz ran onto a magnificent pass from Mason Mount to grab the winner for Chelsea on 42 minutes

Kai Havertz scored the only goal as Chelsea defeated Manchester City 1-0 on Saturday in an all-English Champions League final in Porto to win the competition for the second time.

Havertz ran onto a magnificent pass from Mason Mount to grab the winner for Chelsea on 42 minutes with his first European goal for the club after a difficult first season.