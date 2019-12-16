Football

Champions League | It’s Liverpool vs Atletico

City gets Real, Barca up against Napoli while Chelsea faces Bayern

Holder Liverpool will return to the scene of last season’s Champions League triumph after it was drawn against Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the competition on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will travel to the Wanda Metropolitano, where Liverpool lifted the trophy in June, for the first leg of its tie against three-time runner-up Atletico.

“The task is going to be difficult because we have an opponent that are the reigning champions,” said Atletico director Clemente Villaverde.

“They are the champions, they have all the assets to be called the best team in Europe.

“We will have to use all our hard work and our experience. We know they are not going to make it easy.”

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, which is trying to win a first Champions League crown, will meet record 13-time European champion Real Madrid for a place in the quarterfinals.

