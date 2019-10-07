BKT to be La Liga global partner

Uruguay’s iconic footballer, Diego Forlan, familiar to Indian audiences after a season with Mumbai City FC, expressed hope in India’s football progress due to exposure at La Liga schools coming up across the country. La Liga India’s MD, Jose Antonio Cachaza revealed about plans to set up 30 centres for boys and girls to receive training.

Both were speaking on the sidelines of an Indian company, Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT), announcing a global partnership with the premier Spanish football league. The agreement is for three years till the end of 2021-22 season, said Rajiv Poddar, joint MD, BKT

Forlan, Uruguary’s star at the 2010 World Cup, spoke of his Indian Super League experience in 2016 season. “I came here (to India), played with teammates in Mumbai City who were strong and adaptable to training and matchplay under foreign coaches. There is no reason why the best among them cannot play in Europe, provided they are given the chance.”

He moved to Kitchee FC in the Hong Kong league after a taste of ISL before retiring this year and is looking at accumulating coaching licences. La Liga India person, Cachaza pointed out tie-ups between Spanish league club Athletico Madrid and Tata Football Academy, Jamshedpur, as the way for India to absorb Spanish expertise in football development.

BKT, a leading tyre manufacturer for off-highway tyres designed for vehicles in agricultural, earthmoving, industrial, mining sectors and witha presence worldwide, is promoting sport in Italy (second division football league is named Serie BKT), USA (Monster Jam truck motorsport), Australia (Big Bash T20 cricket) and the Pro Kabaddi League here.

Poddar explained the move to become La Liga’s global partner to connect with off-highway tyre users in Spain and elsewhere who are football-watchers in leisure time. Cachaza also informed that Indian sporting fans can watch the Spanish league games free on Facebook.