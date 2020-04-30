Football

Arthur keen to stay at FC Barcelona despite Italy move rumours

Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo insists he is keen to stay at the Catalan club despite being linked to a move to Juventus, the Brazil international said on Wednesday.

“The interest of great clubs is flattering, but I have only one thing in mind: playing here for many years,” was quoted as saying in statement by Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Spanish media reports had linked the Serie A champions with a transfer bid for the 23-year-old.

Arthur, who has 20 caps for Brazil, joined Barca in 2018 from Gremio and helped the Spanish side win their 26th league title.

Both La Liga and the Serie A have been suspended amid the COVID-19 crisis.

