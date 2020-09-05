Football

Arsenal signs Dani Ceballos on loan again from Real Madrid

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos with manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos with manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal signed Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos on a second straight season-long loan from Real Madrid on Friday.

Ceballos played 37 games for Arsenal last season and gradually became an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s team, helping it win the FA Cup.

“I love Dani’s passion and commitment and he’s a highly skilful player,” Arteta said. “We’re all delighted to welcome him back and we look forward to seeing him pick up where he left off.”

Arsenal starts the new Premier League season with a match away to Fulham on September 12.

