Army Red & Gokulam make the last eight in Durand Cup

Chisom Chikatara hits a hat-trick for Gokulam

Defending champion Gokulam Kerala FC and regimental side Army Red Football Team registered contrasting wins in their respective Group D league matches to reach the quarterfinals of the 130th Durand Cup football, on Sunday.

Nigerian striker Chisom Chikatara scored a hat-trick as Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC) overwhelmed Assam Rifles 7-2 at Kalyani Stadium. Goan forward Beneston Barretto scored twice while Rahim Osumanu and substitute Sourav added one each to complete the impressive tally.

Assam Rifles reduced the margin through Soibam Roger Singh and Samujal Rabha.

In the other match of the same group at Salt Lake Stadium, Army Red got the better of Indian Super League outfit Hyderabad FC 2-1 to become the second regimental side to qualify for the knockouts.

Forward Liton Shil found the target for Army Red once in each half while Koustav Dutta scored for Hyderabad FC.

The results: Group D: Assam Rifles 2 (Soibam Roger Singh 36, Samujal Rabha 63) lost to Gokulam Kerala FC 7 (Chisom Chikatara 1, 52, 71, Beneston Piecton Barreto 3, 45+2, Rahim Osumanu 34, Sourav 61); Army Red 2 (Liton Shil 33, 70) bt Hyderabad FC 1 (Koustav Dutta 35).