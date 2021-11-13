Argentina inches closer to punching its ticket to Qatar

Di Maria’s winner does the trick against Uruguay

Angel Di Maria’s goal on Friday put Argentina on the verge of qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Qatar as Lionel Messi was on the bench for the 1-0 win away to Uruguay.

Messi was only called upon by coach Lionel Scaloni to play the final quarter of an hour as he made his comeback from knee and hamstring issues that saw him miss Paris Saint-Germain’s last two matches.

Di Maria’s sublime early finish at the Campeon del Siglo stadium in Montevideo was the difference between the sides in a match dominated by Uruguay.

Key encounter

The result means Argentina — which is unbeaten in 26 matches — will qualify for the World Cup finals if it beats Brazil on Tuesday and any one of Colombia, Chile or Uruguay fails to win.

“This team has great courage and when you don’t play well, you still have to win,” said Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

“Winning today was a huge step. We deserve it because we work very hard.”

The defeat left Uruguay in a World Cup play-off spot, behind Colombia and Chile in the final two automatic qualification position on goal difference.

The result: Uruguay 0 lost to Argentina 1 (Di Maria 7).