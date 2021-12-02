Al Bayt Stadium opens its doors

It will host the opening game of the Qatar WC next year

With less than a year to go for the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup, Qatar on Tuesday threw open the doors of the Al Bayt Stadium on the occasion of the Arab Cup opener between the host nation and Bahrain.

The stadium, which will host the opening game of Qatar 2022, pays homage to Middle Eastern hospitality, and has been modelled on the bayt al sha’ar — traditional nomadic tents in the Gulf region. The venue’s lightweight canopies aid its artificial cooling technology to ward off the desert heat.

While His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, declared the tournament open, FIFA president Gianni Infantino watched the light and sound show during a grand opening ceremony. “Let’s celebrate football and unite the world together,” said Infantino.

Located in the northern city of Al Khor, 46km north of Doha, the Al Bayt Stadium has 60,000 seats. It is going to be the second busiest venue during the showpiece next year, hosting nine matches up to the semifinals.

It is the first fully demountable arena in the history of the World Cup.

