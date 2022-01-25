Africa Cup | Tunisia shocks 10-man Nigeria

Burkina Faso defeats Gabon via penalty shootout

Tunisia shocked Nigeria and Burkina Faso edged Gabon on Sunday to set up an Africa Cup of Nations last-eight showdown, while minnow Comoros prepared to use an outfield player as a goalkeeper when it confronts hosts Cameroon.

Veteran Youssef Msakni scored two minutes into the second half to give previously unimpressive Tunisia a 1-0 second-round victory over 10-man Nigeria in Garoua.

Nigerian hopes of levelling were dealt a huge blow midway through the second half when Alex Iwobi, initially yellow-carded for a stamp on Msakni, was sent off after the referee looked at the VAR monitor.

In the first last-16 match, Burkina Faso needed a penalty shootout to eliminate Gabon, which forced a 1-1 draw after extra time having played 56 minutes with 10 men, following the red-carding of Sidney Obissa.

The results: Burkina Faso 1 (B. Traore 28) drew with Gabon 1 (Guira 90+1-og) (Burkina Faso won 7-6 on penalties); Tunisia 1 (Msakni 47) bt Nigeria 0.