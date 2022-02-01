Africa Cup | Senegal enters semifinals

Salah inspires Egypt’s win over Morocco

Senegal saw off the threat of giant-killer Equatorial Guinea and won 3-1 in their Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals on Sunday to advance to the final four of the tournament in Cameroon.

Famara Diedhiou opened the scoring for Senegal, which then conceded a surprise equaliser to Jannick Buyla, only for substitutes Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr to come on and restore Senegal’s lead and put the result beyond doubt.

Senegal, one of the pre-tournament favourites, has booked a semifinal meeting with Burkina Faso on Wednesday.

Earlier on Sunday, in the first of two matches at the Ahmadou Ahidjou Stadium, Mohamed Salah scored an equaliser and created the winner for Mahmoud Trezeguet as Egypt came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 after extra time.

Morocco went ahead in the seventh minute from a penalty converted by Sofiane Boufal but Egypt came storming back as it dominated the game with Salah scoring in the 53rd minute.

The Liverpool forward then turned provider to set up Mahmoud Trezeguet for the winner 10 minutes into extra time.

The results (quarterfinals): Egypt 2 (Salah 53, Trezeguet 100) bt Morocco 1 (Boufal 7-pen).

Senegal 3 (Diedhiou 28, Kouyate 68, Sarr 79) bt Equatorial Guinea 1 (Buyla 57).