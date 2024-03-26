GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Desperate India up against a rejuvenated Afghanistan

March 26, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - Guwahati

Amitabha Das Sharma
Getting into rhythm: The Indian players go through their drill in Guwahati on Monday.

Getting into rhythm: The Indian players go through their drill in Guwahati on Monday. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONAWR

India sought to infuse vibrant hues to its 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign where it faces a rejuvenated Afghanistan in a second-round match of Group A, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, here on Tuesday.

The Holi celebrations provided the perfect ambience for the Indian squad to renew its promises for a better result after having played out a drab goalless draw against the same opponent while visiting its makeshift home in Saudi Arabian city of Abha barely four days ago.

The match here assumes importance for India which is looking to make it to the next stage (round three) of the World Cup qualifiers — which also doubles up as the qualification round for the final stage of the 2027 Asian Cup — for the first time.

Indian head coach Igor Stimac has asserted that he would be quitting his post if the country fails to progress in the qualification process. Stimac, who has a contract as the Indian head coach till 2026, believes that the team can advance to the next stage if it delivers to its potential.

A win against Afghanistan at home will consolidate India’s position in the second spot where it currently lies after three rounds with four points in its kitty. Two teams will progress from each group in the current second round engagements.

India began its campaign with a lot of promise as it beat a strong Kuwait 1-0 away on Nov. 16, 2023. It lost to the current group leader and Asian Champion Qatar 0-3 (on Nov. 21, Bhubaneswar) before picking up another point against Afghanistan in its second away game at Abha.

Chhetri, who will be earning a historic 150th cap in India colours, wished that his team makes it memorable with a win against Afghanistan.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.