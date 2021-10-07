Sport

First T20I abandoned

Guiding force: Jemimah was in full flow before a downpour ended play.  

The first T20I between the Indian women’s cricket team and Australia was abandoned due to heavy rain here on Thursday.

Invited to bat, India was 131/4 in 15.2 overs when rain disrupted the proceedings, leading to the match being eventually called off.

Jemimah Rodrigues was not out on 49 and giving her company was Richa Ghosh (17 not out).

The teams got one point each.

Tahlia McGrath and Hannah Darlington were making their T20I debuts for Australia. For India, Renuka Singh was handed a debut while it was a maiden T20I appearance for Yastika Bhatia.

Before this, India drew the rain-affected Day/Night Test against the hosts following a 1-2 loss in the ODI series. The second T20I is scheduled to be held on Saturday at the same venue.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2021 10:29:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/first-t20i-abandoned/article36885437.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY