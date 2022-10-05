Mohit and Singh contriubute in spreading fencing in India

Y.B. Sarangi

GANDHINAGAR

Weightlifting and karate’s loss is fencing’s gain!

Mohit Ashwini and K.P. Singh might have taken to fencing by chance, but they have proved themselves first as players and then as coaches to contribute in spreading the Olympic sport in the country.

Mohit, who was an obese child with a body weight of 105kg and a pair of knocking knees, got into weightlifting to become fitter. He enrolled himself in fencing reluctantly in the early 1990s, but went on to secure medals at the National championships and the National Games. Later, he did some coaching courses and played a crucial role in training several fencing coaches.

The 48-year-old now pursues fencing passionately.

“In 40 minutes of fencing, one burns more calories than one can do so in a football match of one-and-a-half hours. Wearing the suit and jacket and moving constantly drains an athlete. And, it is a popular Olympic discipline offering 36 medals,” 48-year-old Mohit, a coach in-charge of academics at NIS Patiala, highlighted fencing’s plus points during an interaction with The Hindu on the sidelines of the National Games here.

K.P.Singh, a black belt karateka who worked in the Army as a physical training instructor, switched to fencing when it was introduced by the Army in the late 1990s. He spent some time as a fencing athlete before switching to coaching.

According to Singh, who is a coach at the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in NIS Patiala, fencing is all about fitness. “Fitness is the primary requirement. If one is fit, one can compete in his 40s. You need good reflexes, speed and endurance to succeed. Even a coach needs to be in good shape to spar with an athlete by putting on a leather jacket,” said Singh, who is in his early 50s.

K.P. Singh is hopeful of a brighter future for Indian fencers in the coming years. “We began a little late, but now the federation and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) are working to develop the standard. Infrastructure and dress are expensive affairs. But there are some NCOEs, where there are infrastructures, across the country. Fencers are getting good international exposure too.

“We have got medals at the Commonwealth championships and Asian junior championships. Slowly, we are improving.”

Mohit feels Indians have the natural ability to do well in the sport. “Historically, our warriors have wielded swords and fought with them. Of late, the interest for fencing among youngsters is growing. We are doing well internationally – we are in the top 16 in the World championships and among the top 32 in the Olympics.

“I am sure our fencers will give good results in top international level competitions in the coming years,” said Mohit.