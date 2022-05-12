Sport

Equal prize money from new Table Tennis season

The Committee of Administrators (CoA), running the affairs of Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), passed a historic order on Thursday that would ffer equal prize money for men and women in all the National zonal tournaments including National championships across age groups. 

A statement from the CoA read: "We hereby decide that women and girl players shall receive equal pay/awards/prize money as their male counterparts in all tournaments and competitions of the game of table tennis."

Speaking to The Hindu, CoA member Surindra Dev Mudgil said: "We will be implementing the new prize money from the new season. This is the idea of Justice Ms. Gita Mittal, CoA's Chairperson, who strongly believes in equal prize money."


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2022 9:12:07 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/equal-prize-money-from-new-table-tennis-season/article65408351.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY