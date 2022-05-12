Equal prize money from new Table Tennis season
The Committee of Administrators (CoA), running the affairs of Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), passed a historic order on Thursday that would ffer equal prize money for men and women in all the National zonal tournaments including National championships across age groups.
A statement from the CoA read: "We hereby decide that women and girl players shall receive equal pay/awards/prize money as their male counterparts in all tournaments and competitions of the game of table tennis."
Speaking to The Hindu, CoA member Surindra Dev Mudgil said: "We will be implementing the new prize money from the new season. This is the idea of Justice Ms. Gita Mittal, CoA's Chairperson, who strongly believes in equal prize money."
