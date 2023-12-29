GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

England fans who flew down to watch India play Tests in South Africa

Clayton and Kerfoot are a rare breed as they are spending a fortune to watch Test series of neutral countries

December 29, 2023 04:34 am | Updated 04:34 am IST - Centurion:

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Chasing their passion: England fans Paul Kerfoot and Neil Clayton in Centurion.

Chasing their passion: England fans Paul Kerfoot and Neil Clayton in Centurion. | Photo Credit: P.K. AJITH KUMAR

Even before the schedule for the Test series between South Africa and India was confirmed, Paul Kerfoot, a retired government servant in England, booked his flight tickets and hotel. Since he didn’t want to take a chance, he made bookings for both Centurion and Durban for the first Test.

Neil Clayton made his plans later, but he ensured that he could reach in time before the first ball was bowled at Centurion on Boxing Day. He reached alright, though his luggage didn’t.

There is nothing unusual about fans following their national teams on foreign tours, but people like Clayton and Kerfoot are rare. How often do you find cricket fans spending a fortune to watch Test series of neutral countries? Especially now, when the longest format attracts fewer viewers globally. The broadcasters, a commentator once told this correspondent that, aren’t making money from Tests.

But fans like Clayton and Kerfoot prove that Test cricket still has takers. “I have been looking forward to this series,” says Clayton, a lawyer. “I particularly wanted to watch K.L. Rahul, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami. I was delighted that Rahul scored a hundred but disappointed that Shami could not make it here,”

Clayton has been touring overseas to watch Test matches for more than a couple of decades. Kerfoot has been doing it for three decades.

“I was here when England played their first Test in South Africa after the ICC’s ban (on account of apartheid) ended, back in 1995-96,” says Kerfoot. “During the first Test here at Centurion, some fans including me had sought South African captain Hansie Cronje’s autograph; he apologised for making us wait. You won’t find many sportsmen like that today.”

Kerfoot is glad that he doesn’t have to make any changes to his travel plans for Cape Town. The second Test begins there on Jan. 3.

Related Topics

sport / cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.