Doc Martin and Stunning Visual show out

July 21, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - PUNE:

Doc Martin and Stunning Visual showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (July 21) morning.

Inner sand.:

600m: The Flutist (Zameer) 39. Moved freely. Lord And Master (rb) 1200/600m 40. Easy. Alpha Domino (Neeraj) 42. Easy.

800m: Doc Martin (H. Gore) 51, 600/38. Responded well. Northern Singer (S. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Pushed. Winter Agenda (C.S. Jodha), Kanya Rashi (M.S. Deora) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Wild Hammer (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 52, 600/40. Moved attractively. Alpine Star (S. Chinoy), Remy Red (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/39. Former was one length superior. Uzi (rb), Transcend (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/40. They were easy. Moonlight Kiss (J. Chnoy) 53, 600/41. Pressed. Chieftain (Shelar), Empower (Saqlain) 54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Vincent Van Gogh (S. Kamble) 54, 600/39. Moved well. Star Gallery (Nazil) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Mastery (S. Kamble), Precious Grey (Gagandeep) 55, 600/41. Former better. Yawar (Mustakim), Wild Spirit (Aniket) 55, 600/41. Both were level. Malet Spring (Gagandeep), Blue Eyed Boy (S. Kamble) 56, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Cascade (rb), Kubric (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Pair level.

1000m: Come Back Please (Prasad) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pushed.

