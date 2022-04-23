Divij Sharan in Challenger final
Sports Bureau
Divij Sharan and Goncalo Oliveira of Portugal defeated second seeds Andrej Martin and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn 6-4, 6-7(2), [10-4] in the doubles semifinals of the $53,120 Challenger at Aguascalientes (Mexico).
In the final, Divij and his partner are scheduled to meet top seeds Nicolas Barrientos and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, who had ousted Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Luis Davis Martinez 10-2 in the super tie-break of the semifinals.
The results:
$53,120 Challenger, Aguascalientes, Mexico: Doubles (semifinals): Nicolas Barrientos (Col) & Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (Mex) bt Luis David Martinez (Ven) & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 6-4, 4-6, [10-2]; Goncalo Oliveira (Por) & Divij Sharan bt Andrej Martin (Svk) & Tristan-Samuel Weissborn (Aut) 6-4, 6-7(2), [10-4].
€45,730 Challenger, Split, Croatia: Doubles (semifinals): Nathaniel Lammons (USA) & Albano Olivetti (Fra) bt Sergio Martos Gornes (Esp) & Arjun Kadhe 3-6, 7-6(5), [10-6].
$53,120 Challenger, Tallahassee, USA: Doubles (semifinals): Gijs Brouwer (Ned) & Christian Harrison (USA) bt Purav Raja & Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-6(2), 6-3.
