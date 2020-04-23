Dingko to undergo chemo-radiation

Dingko Singh, who won a boxing gold at the 1998 Asian Games, will go undergo chemo-radiation therapy for recurrence of cancer at a Delhi hospital from Saturday.

According to information received from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) secretary Jay Kowli on Thursday, BFI president Ajay Singh, who is also the chairman and managing director of Spicejet airlines, has provided air ambulance facility to airlift Dingko from Manipur to Delhi.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and the BFI staff in Delhi have arranged for the 41-year-old’s hospitalisation.

Dingko was diagnosed with bile duct cancer and had a surgery in January 2017. He recovered well to take up the role of a boxing coach and guided the Manipur team in the Nationals last year.

However, he was admitted to the hospital with ‘suspected recurrence’ of the disease in February and underwent treatment for inflammation of the bile duct system. He was now required to undergo chemo-radiation therapy.