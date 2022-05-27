Daily Quiz | On young achievers in sport

Two days after 52-year-old Viswanathan Anand finished second in the Superbet Rapid & Blitz tournament, 16-year-old R. Praggnanandhaa reached the final of the Meltwater Classic (online) tournament. Here’s a quiz on young achievers in sport.

Daily Quiz | On young achievers in sport

1. One of the players who was defeated by young "Pragg" in the preliminary rounds of the Meltwater Classic is also currently a U.S. player who achieved the feat of being the youngest to become a grandmaster. Name him.

Answer: Abhimanyu Mishra

2. By far, among the most popular athletes representing her sport, she made the historic mark of scoring a perfect 10 at a young age of 14 in the Montreal Olympics. Name this Romanian five-time Olympic gold medallist.

Answer: Nadia Comaneci

3. The winner of a bevy of awards for the best performer among youthful footballers for his outstanding performances for the teams he played for in 2021, this Canary Islands born midfielder won the Young Player of the Tournament award in Euro 2020. Name this midfield maestro.

Answer: Pedri

4. When Sachin Tendulkar made his Test debut at Karachi aged 16 years, yet another (then) teenager made his debut and made an immediate mark picking up four wickets in the first innings of the Test match and later went on to become a fast bowling legend. Name him.

Answer: Waqar Younis

5. This Swiss player still holds the record of being the youngest (in the Open era) to win a Grand Slam singles tournament and becoming the youngest World No 1. Name her.

Answer: Martina Hingis



