Daily Quiz | On young achievers in sport

Two days after 52-year-old Viswanathan Anand finished second in the Superbet Rapid & Blitz tournament, 16-year-old R. Praggnanandhaa reached the final of the Meltwater Classic (online) tournament. Here’s a quiz on young achievers in sport.

1. One of the players who was defeated by young “Pragg” in the preliminary rounds of the Meltwater Classic is also currently a U.S. player who achieved the feat of being the youngest to become a grandmaster. Name him.

Answer :

Abhimanyu Mishra

