GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On history of the World Championships 
Premium

With the 75th edition of Formula 1 World Championship going to commence from February 29 in Bahrain, here’s a quiz on the history of the World Championships held so far

February 19, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Soorya Prakash N
Daily Quiz | On history of the World Championships 
Picture of Suzuka International Racing Course, where Japanese Grand Prix is held. It is classified as a clockwise and anti-clockwise circuit.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 8 | Who holds the record for the most races entered, started and finished in a career?
Answer :  Fernando Alonso with 380, 377 & 301 races respectively
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context / sport / sports event / motorsport / motor racing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.