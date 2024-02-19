Daily Quiz | On history of the World Championships

1 / 8 | Who holds the record for the most races entered, started and finished in a career? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Fernando Alonso with 380, 377 & 301 races respectively SHOW ANSWER

2 / 8 | Two Drivers won the Driver’s championship with 6 races left in the season. Who are they? Michael Schumacher in 2002 (after 11 out of 17 races) Max Verstappen in 2023 (after 17 out of 22 races) DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Michael Schumacher in 2002 (after 11 out of 17 races) Max Verstappen in 2023 (after 17 out of 22 races) SHOW ANSWER

3 / 8 | Who has won Driver’s championship with 4 different constructors – the most for any F1 driver so far? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Juan Manual Fangio (with Alfa Romeo in 1950, with Maserati in 1954 & in 1957, with Mercedes in 1955 & with Ferrari in 1956) SHOW ANSWER

4 / 8 | Who are the two pairs of father and son to have won the Driver’s Championship? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Graham Hill in 1962 & 1968 and Son Damon Hill in 1996. Keke Rosberg in 1982 and son Nico Rosberg in 2016. SHOW ANSWER

5 / 8 | Who holds the record for having raced with a single constructor for the most number of races? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Lewis Hamilton – 222 races for Mercedes from 2013 to 2023 SHOW ANSWER

6 / 8 | India hosted F1 race for three years from 2011 to 2013. In which city and what is the name of the circuit? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Greater Noida and Budhh International Circuit SHOW ANSWER

7 / 8 | Which Circuit has hosted the F1 race most times? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Monza Circuit in Italy – 73 out of 74 years since 1950. Only time it did not host the race was in 1980 when the Italian GP was moved to another new circuit called the Imola. SHOW ANSWER