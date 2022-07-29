Daily Quiz | On Commonwealth Games

V V Ramanan July 29, 2022 11:23 IST

The XXII Commonwealth Games will get underway at Birmingham tomorrow. A quiz on the Games’ history.

The XXII Commonwealth Games will get underway at Birmingham tomorrow. A quiz on the Games’ history.

Daily Quiz | On Commonwealth Games The XXII Commonwealth Games will get underway at Birmingham tomorrow. A quiz on the Games’ history. Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On Commonwealth Games 1/9 1. What is the single biggest contribution of Canadian sportswriter and editor Melville Marks Robinson to the Games' history? SHOW ANSWER Answer : He came up with the idea of hosting the event after attending the Amsterdam Olympics in 1928 I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. The first Games, then called the Empire Games, was held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada, and have been held every four years. In which two years were they not hosted and why? SHOW ANSWER Answer : 1942 and 1946; because of World War II I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. India's first medal came at the 1934 Games with Rashid Anwar claiming a bronze. In which event? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Men’s 74kg freestyle wrestling I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. What distinction do Australia, Canada, England, New Zealand, Scotland, and Wales have? SHOW ANSWER Answer : They have participated in every Commonwealth Games I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. India is one of the nine nations to have hosted the Games. In which year did the event place in New Delhi? SHOW ANSWER Answer : 2010 I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. In which sport has India won the most medals at the CWG, with 135 podium finishes? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Shooting I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. India ranks No. 4 in the all-time medal tally with 503 medals, including 181 gold. Which nation tops the overall list with 2,416 medals inclusive of a whopping 932 gold medals? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Australia I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 8. Which is the only sport on the Commonwealth Games programme that is not an Olympic event? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Lawn bowls I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 9. How many nations and territories are expected to take part in Birmingham? SHOW ANSWER Answer : 72 (54 Commonwealth countries and 18 territories) I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On Commonwealth Games YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/9 RETAKE THE QUIZ



Our code of editorial values