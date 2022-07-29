Daily Quiz | On Commonwealth Games
V V Ramanan July 29, 2022 11:23 IST
The XXII Commonwealth Games will get underway at Birmingham tomorrow. A quiz on the Games' history.
The XXII Commonwealth Games will get underway at Birmingham tomorrow. A quiz on the Games’ history.
The XXII Commonwealth Games will get underway at Birmingham tomorrow. A quiz on the Games’ history.
1.
What is the single biggest contribution of Canadian sportswriter and editor Melville Marks Robinson to the Games' history?
Answer :
He came up with the idea of hosting the event after attending the Amsterdam Olympics in 1928
2.
The first Games, then called the Empire Games, was held in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada, and have been held every four years. In which two years were they not hosted and why?
Answer :
1942 and 1946; because of World War II
3.
India's first medal came at the 1934 Games with Rashid Anwar claiming a bronze. In which event?
Answer :
Men’s 74kg freestyle wrestling
4.
What distinction do Australia, Canada, England, New Zealand, Scotland, and Wales have?
Answer :
They have participated in every Commonwealth Games
5.
India is one of the nine nations to have hosted the Games. In which year did the event place in New Delhi?
6.
In which sport has India won the most medals at the CWG, with 135 podium finishes?
7.
India ranks No. 4 in the all-time medal tally with 503 medals, including 181 gold. Which nation tops the overall list with 2,416 medals inclusive of a whopping 932 gold medals?
8.
Which is the only sport on the Commonwealth Games programme that is not an Olympic event?
9.
How many nations and territories are expected to take part in Birmingham?
Answer :
72 (54 Commonwealth countries and 18 territories)
