Cummins ruled out of IPL

Special Correspondent

Special Correspondent

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Pat Cummins has returned home to Australia following a hip injury.

Cummins, who joined the squad late due to Australia’s tour of Pakistan, returned home after an MRI scan earlier in the week revealed he required at least two weeks’ rehabilitation. He is expected to be available for Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka next month.

Despite playing just five games in the 2022 edition, he left his mark with the joint-fastest fifty in the history of the tournament during his onslaught against Mumbai Indians in April.