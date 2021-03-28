Cricket

Zimbabwe to host Pakistan in Harare

Zimbabwe has chosen Harare as the venue for its first international cricket games since the pandemic began with Pakistan due to play three Twenty20s and two Tests in April.

The T20 series will be played from April 21-25, followed by the Tests on April 29-May 3 and May 7-11.

Pakistan will fly out to Harare from Johannesburg on April 17 following its three ODIs and four T20s against South Africa.

At the forefront

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has been at the forefront of the revival of international cricket in the post COVID-19 world and the tour of Zimbabwe is another step in that direction,” PCB director of international cricket Zakir Khan said in a statement on Sunday.

Pakistan has won all of the 14 T20Is and 10 of the 17 Tests the teams have played. Zimbabwe has won three of the Tests.

Zimbabwe last hosted Sri Lanka for a two-Test series in January last year before the pandemic.

