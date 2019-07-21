Zimbabwe pulls out of Bangladesh triangular series

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) , which has been suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC), has announced that the national team will not travel to Bangladesh for the triangular series including Afghanistan in September.

ZC in a statement on Saturday notified its inability to stage domestic competitions or fulfil the obligations of the Future Tours Programme after ICC’s suspension which also saw the freezing of funds for the cricket board.

Bearing the brunt

“In all this, players and staff are bearing the brunt of the standoff and they might be forced to go for months or forever without their salaries and match fees,” the statement said.

“We would like to see our teams playing again as soon as possible and the ZC board is ready to cooperate with the SRC and other stakeholders to get Zimbabwe back to operating within the confines of the ICC statutes again,” the statement added.