Women’s warm-up game against Pak. washed out

India’s first ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match against Pakistan was washed out here on Sunday without a ball being bowled.
Heavy downpour resulted in the match being called off without even the toss being held. India will face West Indies in the second and final warm-up game here on February 18.
The T20 World Cup will begin on February 21 with India taking on defending champion and four-time winner Australia in Sydney.
Bangladesh’s match against World Cup debutant Thailand here was also called off, while England defeated New Zealand by six wickets in Adelaide.
The Australia-West Indies match on Saturday had been abandoned owing to a wet outfield.
