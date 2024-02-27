WPL Season 2 | Molineux, Renuka help Royal Challengers Bangalore restrict Gujarat Giants

February 27, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

An absorbing opening spell from Renuka Thakur (4-0-14-2) and a disciplined bowling show from Sophie Molineux (4-0-25-3) helped Royal Challengers Bangalore restrict Gujarat Giants on 107 for seven in the Women’s Premier League match here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

Renuka gave the Challengers their first breakthrough, cleaning up skipper Beth Mooney on eight with an in-swinger in the third over as Giants struggled after being put in to bat first.

Renuka was clinical in her straight four-over spell, and in combination with Sophie Devine and Shreyanka Patil, accounted for 27 dots in the first six overs, restricting Giants to 29 in the PowerPlay.

The Smriti Mandhana side applied pressure on both ends, denying Harleen Deol -- Mooney’s new opening pair -- and Phoebe Litchfield any easy singles.

In the seventh over, Phoebe was stumped off Renuka’s delivery courtesy of quick glovework by Richa Ghosh.

Molineux delivered a double blow in the 11th over that sent Veda Krishnamurthy and Harleen packing, leaving Giants at 50 for four.

While Veda holed out to Georgia Wareham, Harleen’s 31-ball 22-run innings ended with an unfortunate run out.

Wareham picked Ashleigh Gardner in the 16th over to open her wicket-tally. Molineux stuck soon after, dismissing Kathryn Bryce for three.

The wickets fell at regular intervals, forbidding any Giants batter to settle.

Eventually, it was D. Hemalatha’s (31, 25b, 2x4, 1x6) cameo and her 25-run association with Sneh Rana which helped Giants cross the 100-run mark after scoring 44 for two at halfway stage.

Scoreboard

GUJARAT GIANTS: Harleen Deol run out 22 (31b, 3x4), Beth Mooney b Renuka 8 (7b, 2x4), Phoebe Litchfield st. Richa b Renuka 5 (12b, 1x4), Veda Krishnamurthy c Wareham b Molineux 9 (15b, 1x6), Ashleigh Gardner c Smriti b Wareham 7 (12b), D. Hemalatha (not out) 31 (25b, 2x4, 1x6), Kathryn Bryce b Molineux 3 (6b), Sneh Rana st. Richa b Molineux 12 (10b, 2x4), Tanuja Kanwar (not out) 4 (2b); Extras (b-1, lb-1, w-4): 6; Total (for seven wkts. in 20 overs): 107.

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-11 (Mooney, 2.3 overs), 2-30 (Litchfield, 6.2), 3-45 (Veda, 10.2), 4-50 (Harleen, 10.6), 5-70 (Gardner, 15.1), 6-73 (Bryce, 16.1), 7-98 (Sneh, 18.6)

RCB BOWLING: Renuka 4-0-14-2, Devine 4-0-12-0, Shreyanka 1-0-13-0, Perry 1-0-8-0, Molineux 4-0-25-3, Asha 3-0-13-0, Wareham 3-0-20-1.

Toss: Royal Challengers.