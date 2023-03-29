HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will try to be unpredictable for bowlers: Joe Root ahead of maiden IPL stint

“Last year was an exceptional year for the franchise and I’ve always enjoyed watching Sanju play,” Root said sharing his thoughts on the Rajasthan Royals' team

March 29, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Joe Root in Rajasthan Royals’ jersey for IPL 2023. Photo: Twitter/@CricCrazyJohns

Joe Root in Rajasthan Royals’ jersey for IPL 2023. Photo: Twitter/@CricCrazyJohns

Ahead of his maiden IPL stint, Rajasthan Royals' star English recruit Joe Root says he will try to "get the best out of myself" and "be unpredictable for bowlers" in the tournament beginning March 31.

"I'll try and be me as much as I can and try to be unpredictable for bowlers. I am sure I will smile and enjoy it, and will try to get the best out of myself," Root said in a team release.

Ahead of a practice session here, the 32-year-old spoke about his new team.

"Everyone seems to want to create that feel around things that it's more than just performances on the field. They said they were delighted to get me in the auction..."

England's ex-Test cricket captain is looking forward to the season.

"It's an experience that you can't replicate anywhere else in the world. I've never experienced it before so it's all going to be very new to me, which, for an experienced player that's played a lot of international cricket, is really exciting."

"I've heard a lot of things. And I'm really looking forward to living it now."

Sharing his thoughts on the Royals' team, Root said; "Last year was an exceptional year for the franchise and I've always enjoyed watching Sanju (Samson) play. I think he's a hell of a talent and seems to keep growing every year as a player and as a leader."

The stylish batter also spoke about how he is preparing himself for the format.

"I'm just trying to be as consistent as I can be. You can always work on things slowly and in the background but ultimately you are trying to make sure that your strengths are as good as they possibly can be.

"And that you know you're switched on and ready for any situation and scenario that you find yourself in and you have that clarity under pressure."

Related Topics

IPL / Indian Premier League

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.