West Indies vs India first ODI | West Indies opt to bowl against India
For West Indies Jason Holder is down with COVID-19 while Ravindra Jadeja is out of the match with injury.
West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to field against India in the first ODI of the three-match series in Port of Spain on Friday.
Senior India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has ruled out of first two ODIs after sustaining a knee injury.
Pooran informed that all-rounder Jason Holder is down with COVID-19 and will miss out, while Kyle Mayers was included in the playing XI after his recovery from an injury.
For India, Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer have made it to the playing XI.
Teams:
India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.
West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shai Hope(wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.
