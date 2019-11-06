Cricket

West Indies v Afghanistan 1st ODI | Chase and Hope hand Windies easy win

West Indies' players celebrate the wicket of Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib during the first ODI at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

West Indies' players celebrate the wicket of Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib during the first ODI at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

Shai Hope (77 not out) and Roston Chase (94) joined hands and stitched 163 for the third wicket to lay the foundation for the West Indies victory

Roston Chase and Shai Hope struck fine half-centuries as the West Indies registered a comfortable seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series in a smog-hit Lucknow on November 6.

Opting to field, the West Indies bowlers came up with a fine show to bundle out Afghanistan for 194 in 45.2 overs. Jason Holder (two for 21), Chase (two for 31) and Romario Shepherd (two for 32) shared six wickets between them to rock Afghanistan.

Rahmat Shah (61), wicketkeeper-batsman Ikram Alikhil (58) and Asghar Afghan (35) were the notable scorers for Afghanistan, which has chosen this stadium as its new home venue.

West Indies did not have a bright start to its chase as it lost Evin Lewis (seven) and Shimron Hetmyer (three) with the score at 25 in 7.4 overs. But Hope (77 not out) and Chase (94) joined hands and stitched 163 for the third wicket to lay the foundation for the West Indies victory.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Sport Cricket
One-day cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 9:40:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/west-indies-vs-afghanistan-1st-odi-chase-and-hope-hand-west-indies-easy-win/article29900579.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY