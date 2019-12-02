Cricket

West Indies team arrives

The Kieron Pollard-led West Indies team, which will take on India in the first of the three-match T20 series at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on December 6, arrived here on Monday evening, HCA secretary R. Vijayanand said.

The team is scheduled to have its first training session on Tuesday afternoon.

The Indian players will be arriving in batches on Tuesday and are scheduled to have a full training session on Wednesday.

