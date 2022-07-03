We want to dominate, win series 3-0: Pooja Vastrakar
The team management has a lot of faith in her and sees the 22-year-old as one for the future.
Pooja Vastrakar is fast turning into a dependable all-rounder for the Women in Blue. In the opening ODI against Sri Lanka at Pallekele on Friday, she had made an unbeaten 21 to help India overcome a wobble while chasing a modest total.
Earlier in the day, she had taken a couple of wickets with her seam bowling. The team management has a lot of faith in her and sees the 22-year-old as one for the future. And she is delivering.
Of late, she had been working hard both on her bowling and batting. “I am spending a lot of time with our bowling and batting coaches at our practice sessions,” Pooja said.
“I have gained from talking to them. I have tried to implement on the ground what they have been telling and I have succeeded.”
Looking ahead to Monday’s second ODI, she said the team would try to keep dominating. “We want to win 3-0,” she said.
