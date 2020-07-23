We can come back strongly: Holder

Despite the short turnaround time between the Tests in the series, West Indies captain Jason Holder feels his side, especially the fast bowlers, can come back strongly in the decider at Old Trafford.

“I am not too worried about the workload because these guys have been doing it for a while even though the turnaround is shorter than normal. But we have got enough motivation to keep pushing as we still have a good chance to win the series,” said Holder during the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

The skipper yet again highlighted the need for his batsmen to convert their starts and also pointed out that the fielding has to improve after a few drops in the last match.

“Fielding is an area for us to put in a much better effort and lift it. That was our main issue in the last game. We were competitive on the other two fronts.

“We also want our batters to convert those starts and this is the perfect opportunity to step up and get that hundred,” Holder noted.

After levelling the series, England starts as the favourite and will get a boost with the availability of James Anderson and Jofra Archer.

The only area of concern will be around Ben Stokes’ ability to bowl, as he is nursing a quadriceps niggle.

England captain Joe Root said, however, that Stokes should be fit to play as a batsman, and a decision on his bowling will be taken before the match.

Speed of light

Root also strongly came to the support of Archer, who recently said he was subjected to racial abuse after breaching the COVID-19 bio-secure protocols, which forced him out of the second Test. “I think Jofra will be ready,” said Root. “He had two good days of training, has got his smile back, bowling at the speed of light.

“It was disgusting to see some of the stuff he has had to put up with in the last week. As a team, we have tried to get around him and make sure he knows we are there for him.”

The third Test between England and West Indies will be aired live on Sony Six channels from 3.30 p.m.