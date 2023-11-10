Watch | How is a cricket ball made?

November 10, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST

From choosing the perfect leather to carefully stitching the seam, the process of making cricket balls is tedious and time-consuming. It can take up to one and a half hours to make just one ball.

This small unit in Meerut, in Uttar Pradesh, makes around 600 balls in a day. But this is not the only one.

The city houses more than 3,000 units that manufacture sports equipment. The ongoing cricket World Cup has surged the demand for cricket equipment, including these crafted leather balls.

We are at the Sports City of India to show you how cricket balls are crafted.